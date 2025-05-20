Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Another CMA CGM vessel heading for Suez Canal – 'to mitigate schedule delay'

CMA-CGM-Jules-Verne-Containership-65i0dyjhoi0zgkypaiwe1l3omvrvcf98wpagigj4eke
By

Following the Suez Canal Authority’s decision to offer a 15% rebate on transit fees for containerships, the prospect of more box ships retuning to the Egyptian waterway has been increasing.

The carrier that continues most heavily inked with a return to Suez transits is French line CMA CGM, and new analysis by liner database eeSea suggests it could be preparing to explore more transits, particularly on backhaul Europe-Asia voyages.

According to eeSea operations manager John Kingori, vessel scheduling data indicates that the ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-Mediterranean CMA CGM Houthis Ocean Alliance Red Sea Crisis Suez Canal

    Most read news

    Volume surge and an early peak season? 'Don't celebrate too soon,' warning

    Shippers should check out the 'small print' in China-US tariff cuts

    Spot rates on transpacific surge after news of tariff time-out

    'Cargo collision' expected as transpacific capacity tightens and rates rise

    15% rebate for box ships as Suez Canal Authority woos carriers

    Threat to airport operations as India revokes security clearance for handler Çelebi

    IATA to downgrade air cargo growth forecast 'to something more sustainable'

    MSC Antonia, a casualty of the epidemic of GPS area-denial

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 20 | 90-day countdown, India and Pakistan  

    Amanda Jones Rasmussen returns to DHL GF as new global CCO

    Houthis declare blockade of port of Haifa – 'vessels calling will be targets'

    Maersk joins peers with emergency surcharges on Pakistan cargo

    South America will benefit as air cargo traffic diverts from the transpacific

    Evri gets 'Premium' boost from merger with DHL's UK ecommerce division

    Brazil's outdated and inefficient ports the barrier to economic growth

    Hapag-Lloyd: a 'pretty good first quarter' – but trend for 2025 'pretty uncertain'