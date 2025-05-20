By Gavin van Marle 20/05/2025

Following the Suez Canal Authority’s decision to offer a 15% rebate on transit fees for containerships, the prospect of more box ships retuning to the Egyptian waterway has been increasing.

The carrier that continues most heavily inked with a return to Suez transits is French line CMA CGM, and new analysis by liner database eeSea suggests it could be preparing to explore more transits, particularly on backhaul Europe-Asia voyages.

According to eeSea operations manager John Kingori, vessel scheduling data indicates that the ...

