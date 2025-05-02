By Alexander Whiteman 02/05/2025

Atlas Air is facing an epoch-defining moment today, the US-based cargo-only carrier banking on the continuation of the post-pandemic surge in e-commerce.

Following President Trump’s ending of the de minimis exemption, permitting the duty-free import of packages valued below $800, on exports from China and Hong Kong the price of non-US goods bought online from platforms like Shein and Temu will surge.

Martin Drew, chief strategy and transformation officer at Atlas Air, told The Loadstar the ...

