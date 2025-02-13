By Alex Lennane 13/02/2025

Donald Trump’s decision to “pause” rules banning bribery abroad will not have much impact, according to one forwarder who has worked hard to stamp out corruption.

On Monday, yet another executive order noted: “The president’s foreign policy authority is inextricably linked with the global economic competitiveness of American companies.

“American national security depends in substantial part on the United States and its companies gaining strategic business advantages whether in critical minerals, deepwater ports, or other key infrastructure or assets.

“But overexpansive and unpredictable Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) enforcement against American citizens and businesses — by our own government — for routine business practices in other nations not only wastes limited prosecutorial resources that could be dedicated to preserving American freedoms, but actively harms American economic competitiveness and, therefore, national security.”

In other words, the US is considering supporting corrupt practices which boost American competitiveness.

However, it would be a short-sighted company that decided to get involved.

“I think this is crazy – most companies have cleaned themselves up,” said Mark Daoud, MD of AMG Logistics in Nigeria, which used its TRACE anti-bribery certification to double its business, finding compliance was the key to attracting big shippers.

“If they then turn around and change the FCPA back to what it was, then companies would be questioned over what they did in the meantime.

“Most companies also work under EU and UK law – if you have an office there, you have to.

“Large companies with a presence in the EU or UK will come under multiple laws. The UK Bribery Act is probably the strictest, so when we go to clients, that’s the one we refer to, and that’s the one we work under.

“So I don’t think it will have an effect. The FCPA allows some facilitation payments anyway.

“The only impact might be on very small companies, which might try to see what they can do – but it’s a risk. If the next president changes it [back] in four years, they could still be prosecuted. Also, once you’ve worked in a dirty way, it’s very difficult to get clean again. You have to start clean.”

The overall cost of bribery is expensive, and inefficient, he added. The mention of deepwater ports in the executive order anticipates infrastructure projects as being one area where corruption might be beneficial to the US. But according to the Global Infrastructure Anti-Corruption Centre, it harms all players involved.

In particular, it can lead to “non-viable projects or projects which are unsuitable for the intended purpose”, such as a project selected primarily as an ample opportunity for large bribes, or misappropriation of funds; waste of project funds when a project is over-designed; or a project which was viable, collapsing under the strain of corruption; or simply increased costs. This would not look good for US businesses.

It can also lead to lower operating profits.

“A defective project may prevent the project from operating, or from operating to full capacity, resulting in reduced revenue.”

And, of course, there is a significant risk of prosecution – if not by the US, then by other authorities.

According to the UN, each year corruption and illicit financial flows cost the global economy $3.6trn.

Some $1trn is paid in bribes each year, while $2.6trn is stolen annually – more than 5% of global GDP. Africa loses between $50bn and $89bn each year to illicit flows.