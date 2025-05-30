Schenker's Shirley Sharma Paterson moves to K+N as global head of sales

By Gavin van Marle 30/05/2025

In the latest departure of a senior DB Schenker executive following its acquisition by Danish 3PL DSV, Kuehne + Nagel has announced the appointment of Shirley Sharma Paterson (above) as its new global head of sales.

Ms Sharma Paterson will take up her new role on 1 August and will report directly to Kuehne + Nagel group chief executive Stefan Paul, “leveraging her extensive experience and proven track record in achieving business growth”.

“We warmly welcome Shirley Sharma Paterson to Kuehne + ...

