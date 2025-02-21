By Charlotte Goldstone 21/02/2025

Threats from the US to introduce tariffs or remove its de minimis customs duty exemption could put airlines in a “tough spot” if their ecommerce clients are unable to fulfil minimum quantity volume commitments.

This has led to questions of whether shippers, such as Temu and Shein, could apply force majeure to avoid these obligations.

Force majeure is a legal term that excuses a party from fulfilling a contract if an “unforeseeable circumstance” prevented it – such as the pandemic or a natural ...

