EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'
The European Commission (EC) is “ready to find mutually beneficial solutions” with the US amid ...
Threats from the US to introduce tariffs or remove its de minimis customs duty exemption could put airlines in a “tough spot” if their ecommerce clients are unable to fulfil minimum quantity volume commitments.
This has led to questions of whether shippers, such as Temu and Shein, could apply force majeure to avoid these obligations.
Force majeure is a legal term that excuses a party from fulfilling a contract if an “unforeseeable circumstance” prevented it – such as the pandemic or a natural ...
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
US DoJ charges aerospace firm with smuggling aircraft parts to Russia
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
Port of Rotterdam braces for more disruption as industrial dispute heats up
Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts
Carriers need to cut more capacity for March GRIs to hold
Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy
