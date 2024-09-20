Paul Dale promoted to COO at Forth Ports; CFO/CCO Carole Cran steps down

SpiceJet CFO Kirankumar Koteshwar joins UK's Air One group
Asset and site director at the port of Tilbury Paul Dale (above) has been promoted to chief operating officer of parent company Forth Ports.
He will continue in his existing role, but is also tasked with driving “operational excellence across the group, leading the transformation of its infrastructure and technology and overseeing its marine, engineering and safety functions”, said the company.
Derek Knox, director of operations in Scotland, and Alan McPherson, group chief harbour master, will report to Mr Dale, who joined Forth Ports in 1989 as a 19-year-old marine operative.
“Paul is a very experienced ports professional and has already been instrumental in our growth and success at Tilbury,” said Forth Ports CEO Stuart Wallace.
“I am confident that, as we enter this next phase in Forth Ports’ development, he will prove to be an even stronger member of the group’s executive team, helping us to demonstrate strength of character and deliver excellence across the business,” he added.
Forth Ports has also announced that Carole Cran (below), who holds the twin roles of chief commercial officer and chief financial officer, “has decided to step down from her role to explore opportunities outside the company”.
Ms Cran joined Forth Ports as CFO in 2017 and will leave in November, following the completion of the company’s annual business planning process.
Forth Ports said the recruitment process for her successor had begun, while in the interim “the group’s finance and IT functions will be overseen by Matt McCreath, director of finance, and commercial activity will be led by Forth Ports’ strong commercial and legal teams”.
Mr Wallace said: “I want to express my deep gratitude to Carole for her exceptional contributions during her time at Forth Ports and wish her every success as she embarks on the next chapter in her very successful career.
“Her leadership and strategic vision have been instrumental in our success during her time here. She has encouraged us all to think differently and contributed significantly to the culture of the organisation. Carole will be greatly missed by everyone here,” he said.
