Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected 

Baton
ID 21075957 © Flynt | Dreamstime.com
By

The news was unexpected when it arrived.

Sort of.

Yet CEO Jeff Musser won’t be the last executive to leave Expeditors (EXPD) in the near term, Premium sources insist.

The last one

Bar Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen, all the leaders during Covid times of the most prominent, listed asset-light/heavy players in transport and logistics on both sides of the Atlantic, have now gone, as flagged by DeskOne yesterday following news that Musser plans to retire, effective 31 March.

(Click on ’EXPD’ here for more ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Exclusive Expeditors Off the merry-go-round

    Most read news

    The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in

    DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors

    'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced

    Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast

    US DoJ charges aerospace firm with smuggling aircraft parts to Russia

    Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble

    Port of Rotterdam braces for more disruption as industrial dispute heats up

    Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts

    Carriers need to cut more capacity for March GRIs to hold

    Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs

    Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault

    UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy

    12-vessel deal sets up Bangladesh Shipping for relaunch into box sector

    India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports

    Tariffs mean US shippers must examine their supply chains more closely

    Battle of the biofuels as shipping takes a stand against using crops