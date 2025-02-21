By Alessandro Pasetti 21/02/2025

The news was unexpected when it arrived.

Sort of.

Yet CEO Jeff Musser won’t be the last executive to leave Expeditors (EXPD) in the near term, Premium sources insist.

The last one

Bar Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen, all the leaders during Covid times of the most prominent, listed asset-light/heavy players in transport and logistics on both sides of the Atlantic, have now gone, as flagged by DeskOne yesterday following news that Musser plans to retire, effective 31 March.

(Click on 'EXPD' here for more ...

