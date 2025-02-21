DSV's deal-making – what's next?
Danes on the prowl
The news was unexpected when it arrived.
Sort of.
Yet CEO Jeff Musser won’t be the last executive to leave Expeditors (EXPD) in the near term, Premium sources insist.
The last one
Bar Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen, all the leaders during Covid times of the most prominent, listed asset-light/heavy players in transport and logistics on both sides of the Atlantic, have now gone, as flagged by DeskOne yesterday following news that Musser plans to retire, effective 31 March.
(Click on ’EXPD’ here for more ...
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
US DoJ charges aerospace firm with smuggling aircraft parts to Russia
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
Port of Rotterdam braces for more disruption as industrial dispute heats up
Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts
Carriers need to cut more capacity for March GRIs to hold
Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article