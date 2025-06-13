By Alessandro Pasetti 13/06/2025

Magistrate Judge Mary Page Kelley has laid out why the ’Michael Carrabes vs Expeditors’ case does not deserve a trial, in her view.

Now

After discovery, the plaintiff is still left with the option of legally pursuing Expeditors employees, but any other wrongdoing at corporate level was dismissed.

(All related episodes from January can be found here.)

Kelley noted in a filing lodged yesterday, 12 June, that for various reasons:

“The court recommends that the motion be allowed with respect to proposed Count X [more ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN