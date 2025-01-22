More changes to Chapman Freeborn European cargo team

By Alex Lennane 22/01/2025

Yet more changes at Chapman Freeborn as it finishes a “strategic restructure” of its European cargo operations team.

James Gilliard has joined the broker as VP cargo sales from sister company Magma Aviation, where he spent nearly two years as head of commercial. Prior to that, he was a manager for IAG Cargo, and has also worked for forwarder Metro Shipping.

Markus Schmidt, who has been at Chapman for two years, becomes VP cargo commercial operations. He has also held roles at Celebi, Etihad and Asiana. Both will report to president of Europe Reto Hunziker.

“This is an exciting time to join Chapman Freeborn as it reinvigorates its sales drive into new untapped markets,” said Mr Gilliard.

“With strong growth projected in the energy and government sectors, this forward-looking strategy ensures Chapman Freeborn is agile enough to seize these opportunities and continues to deliver the same high-quality service our customers expect.”

“After directing cargo operations across the DACH region for the last two years, I look forward to now leading Chapman Freeborn’s cargo charter brokers across the continent,” said Mr Schmidt.

“Our restructured team will engage more closely with new and existing customers to better align with market trends and aggressively target growth.”

Chapman has also appointed a general sales agent in Eastern Europe, adding to its coverage across Europe.