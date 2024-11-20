By Alexander Whiteman 20/11/2024

Flexport has appointed ex-Hellmann Asia Pacific CCO Daniel Sanvicente to head up its operations in the APAC.

Mr Sanvicente, whose appointment takes effect 2 December, brings a quarter of a century’s worth of experience to the role, having started out at DB Schenker where he served in a variety of roles including director of strategic accounts for Asia Pacific.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Sanvicente said: “I am excited to embark on my new journey with Flexport.

“What drew me is its vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology to power global trade, which I believe has enormous growth potential. I look forward to working with the world-class teams to deliver exceptional value and to grow our presence across Asia Pacific.”

He departed DB Schenker in 2013 as the company’s director of sales for Hong Kong and South China, taking over as Panalpina’s country head for China.

Four years later he would be promoted to regional head for Asia Pacific before the company’s acquisition by DSV in 2019, which saw him again promoted to vice president of commercial operations for Asia Pacific, shortly thereafter moving Hellmann Worldwide.

Flexport founder Ryan Petersen said: “Today, more than ever, the Asia Pacific region is a critical hub for global supply chains.

“Daniel’s deep knowledge of the region and track record of building exceptional teams to help organisations scale effectively will be invaluable as Flexport continues to invest in and expand its presence in the Asia Pacific region.”