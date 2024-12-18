EV Cargo founder Heath Zarin to become chairman, with Simon Pearson as new CEO

Charlotte Elpers appointed VP worldwide operations at KLM Cargo
KLM Cargo today announced that it has appointed Charlotte Elpers (above) as vice president of ...
Freight forwarding and logistics group EV Cargo has announced that its founder and chief executive, Heath Zarin (above, right), will take on the role of chairman on 1 January.
He will be replaced as CEO by chief strategy officer Simon Pearson (above, left).
Since founding the company in 2018, Mr Zarin has served as chairman and CEO, “leading the organisation through a period of remarkable growth and innovation”, but the company concluded that it was time to separate the leadership roles into two distinct positions.
“This leadership transition is part of a well-planned succession strategy aimed at ensuring continuity while positioning EV Cargo for future growth.
“Creating and separating the roles of executive chairman and group CEO promotes a more robust governance structure, enhances accountability and supports effective strategic and operational leadership within the organisation,” the company said.
Mr Zarin said: “Founding and leading EV Cargo has been an incredible journey. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together and thankful to everyone who has contributed.
“I am excited to transition to a new role that allows me to continue to lead EV Cargo with a focus on our long-term vision, strategy and corporate governance,” he added.
Mr Pearson has been an associate of Mr Zarin since he acquired UK freight forwarder Allport Cargo Services, which later formed the basis for the creation of EV Cargo.
“He successfully led initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and customer service, contributing to significant growth and profitability for the organisation,”said the firm.
“I am honoured to step into the role of Group CEO,” Mr Pearson said. “I look forward to building on our successes and leading EV Cargo into the next chapter of growth and innovation.”
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
