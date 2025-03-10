EV Cargo – 2024 financial results

Shopping for M&A business in forwarding?
Desperately seeking new investors?
PRESS RELEASE
10 March 2025
EV Cargo Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results in Transformative Year
– EV Cargo reported EBITDA growth of 84%, increasing revenue and gross profit while reducing operating expenses
– Strategic investments and initiatives combine to power compelling results
– EV Cargo expects continued growth and success in 2025 and beyond
EV Cargo Group Limited, a leading global transport and logistics services provider, is pleased to announce ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
'Think again' call – China ship fee would double US export costs
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
MSC box ship hit by Russian missile in Odessa
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Canada and Mexico eye retaliation as 25% tariffs come in
CMA CGM pledges $20bn investment to boost US supply chains
TPM: Volatile ocean rates the stumbling block to index-linked contracts
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article