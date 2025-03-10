EV Cargo – 2024 financial results

By LoadstarEditorial 10/03/2025

PRESS RELEASE

10 March 2025

EV Cargo Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results in Transformative Year

– EV Cargo reported EBITDA growth of 84%, increasing revenue and gross profit while reducing operating expenses

– Strategic investments and initiatives combine to power compelling results

– EV Cargo expects continued growth and success in 2025 and beyond

EV Cargo Group Limited, a leading global transport and logistics services provider, is pleased to announce ...

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN