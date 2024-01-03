Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Mark Tapper steps up as new CEO of Palletforce

EV Cargo’s Palletforce has promoted COO Mark Tapper to become its new CEO. 

He joined Palletforce in 2016 as operations director and became COO in 2021. In his new role, he will report to Heath Zarin, founder, chairman and CEO of EV Cargo, and chairman of Palletforce. 

Mr Tapper said: “I’m excited to take on the CEO role at Palletforce and to lead the network into the future as we continue our focus on powering member success and driving an unrivalled quality service.” 

Palletforce said: “Under Mark’s leadership since 2021, Palletforce has delivered on its commitment to customer service excellence and an unrivalled customer experience.” 

Additional executive changes at Palletforce include network development director David Breeze taking Mr Tapper’s role as COO. He also joined Palletforce in 2016 after more than 30 years in the logistics and parcels sectors. And Dave Holland, with Palletforce for over 15 years, will take a more direct role driving member relations and engagement strategy, in addition to his current role as EVP marketing and communications. 

Mr Tapper added: “Palletforce has one of the most experienced senior teams in the sector and we intend to leverage that expertise to guarantee continuity, network stability and strengthen our approach to ensure members have a competitive advantage in the marketplace.”  

