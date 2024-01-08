Logistics veteran Michael Conroy is new CEO of Kinaxia Logistics

Changes at the top at Leschaco
Leschaco has appointed David Williams (above) as global head of tank containers, and Maximilian Nause ...
UK-based transport and distribution firm Kinaxia Logistics has appointed Michael Conroy (above) as its new chief executive.
Mr Conroy starts in the role today and will spearhead Kinaxia’s “next phase of development”.
Kinaxia chairman Graham Norfolk said: “We are delighted to have Michael on board. He is a respected industry figure, with vast experience in senior positions in the UK logistics industry. The board looks forward to working with him as Kinaxia moves into its next stage of development.”
Mr Conroy said: “I’m extremely motivated to take up this new position and, despite the expectation of challenging market conditions continuing in 2024, I believe Kinaxia is in a strong position to capitalise on opportunities.
“Current market dynamics, together with the fragmented nature of the industry, offer a significant opportunity to unlock growth potential.”
Mr Conroy was most recently CEO of networks for Culina Group. Prior to that, from 2018 to 2022, he was chief executive of EV Cargo, which followed a 13-year tenure as CEO of Palletforce.
There he led a significant expansion from a turnover of £20m to £200m, oversaw a £100m strategic investment across the Palletforce business and led the collaboration of more than 100 top UK regional hauliers.
Kinaxia Logistics recently acquired Nelson Distribution after its parent, KNP Logistics, went into insolvency.
