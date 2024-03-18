Leticia Barrocas Piquet to lead ocean freight operations at DHL GF

'Adoption of SAF no longer an engineering challenge, it's an economic one'
DHL Global Forwarding has hired Leticia Barrocas Piquet as its global head of ocean freight operations.
Ms Barrocas Piquet assumed her new role at DHL on 1 March and is based in Basel, Switzerland. Prior to this, she was VP of sea logistics processes and systems for the Asia Pacific region at Kuehne + Nagel, where she worked for 21 years.
During her time at K + N, she held multiple positions, including head of global sea freight order management and VP of global international supply chain processes.
On her new role, Ms Barrocas Piquet said: “I leave Kuehne + Nagel feeling very proud of my 21-year journey and grateful for all the opportunities I have had to learn and grow. To all of those who have been part of my career to date, to those who have guided, supported and inspired me: a big thank you!
“I’m looking forward to this new challenge and very excited to tackle it alongside a great team.”
At the end of last year, DHL appointed Mikkel Kannegaard as the global head of ocean growth.
DHL said: “This is a newly created role that aims to strengthen our focus on top-line volume and GP development. Mikkel brings over 20 years of professional experience in the ocean freight industry, having held management positions in various functions across the world, including Dubai, Toronto, Shanghai, and Copenhagen.”
Both Ms Barrocas Piquet and Mr Kannegaard report to Casper Ellerbaek, global head of ocean freight at DHL Global Forwarding, and both are members of the executive committee in the ocean freight organisation.
