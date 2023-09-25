Knights of Old enters administration

By Gavin van Marle 25/09/2023

The parent company of the UK’s most recognised haulage name – Knights of Old – last week entered administration after finding itself on the verge of bankruptcy.

KNP Logistics Group, which was formed in 2016 following the merger of Knights of Old with Derby-based Nelson Distribution and also includes Isle of Wight haulage company Steve Porter Transport, appointed FRP Advisory Trading as its administrator last Friday.

According to its latest annual report filed at Companies House for 2022, the group has annual revenues of around £100m and employs over 750 staff and boasts 55,000sq m of distribution space.

However, employees at Nelson Distribution won’t have to worry about their jobs after it emerged this morning that the company has been acquired UK-based transport and distribution firm Kinaxia Logistics.

Kinaxia said the standalone Nelson generates around £26m in annual revenues, and the acquisition includes Nelson’s 117 trucks, its premises and customer base.

“All 170 Nelson Distribution staff are transferring to Kinaxia under TUPE arrangements,” it said in a statement.

Kinaxia chief executive Simon Hobbs added that Nelson would continue to serve its customer base as normal as part of the wider Kinaxia group.

“We are pleased to have reached agreement to acquire the trading and assets of Nelson Distribution.

“It’s a good business and an excellent fit for Kinaxia. We share the same values, and Nelson Distribution is based in a good strategic location for our group.

“We are pleased to welcome the entire Nelson workforce and customer base to the Kinaxia family of businesses, and look forward to working with them and continuing to provide their customers with the great service they have been used to,” he explained.

According to the FRP Advisory Trading, the deal was completed before KNP Group formally entered administration, and it added that Nelson Distribution customers “should continue to liaise with your usual points of contact who have been retained by the purchaser”.

It added that employees at Knights of Old and Steve Porter Transport have been “temporarily retained to assist with the administration process [and] will be making contact with customers as soon as possible”.