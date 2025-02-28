Underperforming DSV – remember the allure of its 'crowning achievement'
In the name of synergy
Not just one, but two forwarders are thought to be up for sale.
UK-headquartered EV Cargo and German digital forwarder Forto.
EV Cargo is the platform company of private equity owner EmergeVest, and was formed in 2018 by bringing together a group of UK companies including Allport, Palletforce, Adjuno and CM Downton.
A sale of EV has been mooted for some time, including via an IPO, but market rumours are getting louder.
One forwarding source said: “I think EmergeVest’s investors are getting bored ...
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Carriers warn of cargo disruption due to strikes at Munich Airport
MSC switches bigger box ships to higher-paying trades in 'landmark' move
$1.5m China-built ship charge would bring return of US port congestion
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Taiwan and South Korea lines don't fear US levy on Chinese ships
EU 'frustration over what UK wants' as further trade talks loom
Latest order takes MSC box ship orderbook past 2m teu mark
Business calls for end to French port strikes, but unions plan more
Streamlining the world’s second-busiest shipping lane – Port Klang and the Malaysian Maritime Single Window
Truckers say cargo logjams at Nhava Sheva are testing supply chains
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article