By Alex Lennane 28/02/2025

Not just one, but two forwarders are thought to be up for sale.

UK-headquartered EV Cargo and German digital forwarder Forto.

EV Cargo is the platform company of private equity owner EmergeVest, and was formed in 2018 by bringing together a group of UK companies including Allport, Palletforce, Adjuno and CM Downton.

A sale of EV has been mooted for some time, including via an IPO, but market rumours are getting louder.

One forwarding source said: “I think EmergeVest’s investors are getting bored ...

