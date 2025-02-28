Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Shopping for M&A business in forwarding?

Happy Shopping
ID 137301766 © Monticelllo | Dreamstime.com
By

Not just one, but two forwarders are thought to be up for sale.

UK-headquartered EV Cargo and German digital forwarder Forto. 

EV Cargo is the platform company of private equity owner EmergeVest, and was formed in 2018 by bringing together a group of UK companies including Allport, Palletforce, Adjuno and CM Downton.  

A sale of EV has been mooted for some time, including via an IPO, but market rumours are getting louder. 

One forwarding source said: “I think EmergeVest’s investors are getting bored ...

    Topics

    EV Cargo Forto M&A radar Takeover Talk

