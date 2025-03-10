EV Cargo – 2024 financial results
PRESS RELEASE 10 March 2025 EV Cargo Reports Strong 2024 Financial Results in Transformative Year – EV Cargo ...
EV Cargo has published improved financial results – but has remained tight-lipped about increasingly loud market noise about a potential M&A deal.
Last year saw the forwarding company see ebitda growth of 84%, with revenue up 8%, to £848.7m ($1.1bn) and gross profit up 11%, to £168.2m.
EV Cargo is the platform company of private equity owner EmergeVest, and was formed in 2018 by bringing together a group of UK companies including Allport, Palletforce, Adjuno, and CM Downton.
A sale of EV has ...
MSC port arm to buy Hutchison ports including Panama and Felixstowe
Latest strike will cause ‘massive' disruption at German airports
K+N 'still number-one' in air and ocean – but it's not all good news
US Chinese ship penalties will hit transatlantic trade hardest – Soren Toft
Congestion at Asian and European ports keeping charter rates firm
Liners cut long-haul sailings, but 'it won't be enough' to stop rates tumbling
Canada and Mexico eye retaliation as 25% tariffs come in
TPM: Volatile ocean rates the stumbling block to index-linked contracts
Kuehne + Nagel – another bad day at the office
DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4
TPM: Gemini carriers making good on schedule reliability promise, so far
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article