By Alex Lennane 10/03/2025

EV Cargo has published improved financial results – but has remained tight-lipped about increasingly loud market noise about a potential M&A deal.

Last year saw the forwarding company see ebitda growth of 84%, with revenue up 8%, to £848.7m ($1.1bn) and gross profit up 11%, to £168.2m.

EV Cargo is the platform company of private equity owner EmergeVest, and was formed in 2018 by bringing together a group of UK companies including Allport, Palletforce, Adjuno, and CM Downton.

A sale of EV has ...

