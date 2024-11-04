Enrico Farneti to take over from Daniela Coppola as MD Hellmann Italy

Bjørnar Bukholm returns to Wallenius Wilhelmsen as CFO
Wallenius Wilhelmsen has appointed Bjørnar Bukholm (above) as its new chief financial officer, replacing Torbjørn ...
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has appointed Enrico Farneti (above) as its new managing director of Hellmann Italy, succeeding Daniela Coppola, who will leave the company at the end of the year, as planned.
The move follows last year’s acquisition of Hellmann Italy by the Germany-headquartered firm, which “enabled Hellmann to significantly strengthen its presence in the central Alpine region and expand its seafreight operations in the strategically important Mediterranean region, particularly through targeted investments in local sales”.
“We would like to express our sincere thanks to Daniela Coppola, whose contributions over recent years significantly developed the company, positioning us strongly and closely connected with our customers,” said Jens Tarnowski, regional CEO West Europe, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.
Mr Farneti has “extensive international experience” and following various roles in Italy and the USA, he most recently served as MD at Ceva Logistics.
“Italy is a strategically very important country within our global Hellmann network and is set to become one of our fastest growing markets in the region in 2025.
“Together with Enrico and our strong local team we will build on this solid foundation and embark on the next growth phase,” Mr Tarnowski added.
