Hellmann: Lee I'Ons appointed new regional CEO IMEA

By LoadstarEditorial 11/02/2025

PRESS RELEASE

Lee I’Ons appointed new Regional CEO IMEA

February 7th, 2025

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics is pleased to announce the appointment of Lee I’Ons as the new Regional CEO for the IMEA region and member of the International Executive Board, effective April 1, 2025. He succeeds Madhav Kurup, who has successfully led the region since joining Hellmann in 2008 and was recently promoted to the Global Management Board as the COO for Airfreight, Seafreight, and Contract Logistics.

A South African native, Lee I’Ons brings 30 years of logistics experience spanning Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. He began his career with a shipping agency in Durban before moving on to Kühne+Nagel, where he held various senior roles over the past 26 years, most recently serving as National Manager Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and President of Middle East, and Africa.

In his new role at Hellmann, I’Ons will focus on accelerating growth within the IMEA region by leveraging his extensive connection to the region, its people, and markets. Together with his team I´Ons will build on the strong regional development of recent years, during which the IMEA region – now home to 2,000 employees across 14 countries and six vertical joint ventures – remains a vital growth driver for Hellmann. The region includes some of the fastest-growing markets such as India, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as emerging opportunities across Africa.

“We are delighted to welcome Lee on board to lead such a strategically important geographical cluster. IMEA has been a driving force of innovation and growth for Hellmann over the past decades. While we are already market leaders in sectors like Automotive and Pharma, Lee´s leadership will be fundamental in building on the strong foundation laid by Madhav and his team as we pursue our expansion plans,” says Jens Drewes, CEO Hellmann Worldwide Logistics.

Reflecting on his tenure, Madhav stated: “It has been a privilege to lead the IMEA region and work with such a talented team. I am confident that under Lee’s leadership, Hellmann will continue to innovate and expand its presence in this vital market and I look forward to supporting the company’s continued success in my role on the Global Management Board.”

