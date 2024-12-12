Martin Habisreitinger to replace Jan Kleine-Lasthues as COO airfreight at Hellmann

New owner installs new management team at Seko Logistics
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has appointed Martin Habisreitinger as chief operating officer airfreight, with effect from 1 February, replacing Jan Kleine-Lasthues, who has left after 13 years to become global chief operating officer for ECU Worldwide.
Mr Habisreitinger joins from DHL Global Forwarding, where for the past year he has been VP Starbroker Asia Pacific. Prior to that he was at DB Schenker for nine years, as SVP airfreight Greater China, and then as director of Schenker Flight Services International. He also held several airfreight roles at Kuehne + Nagel, where he worked for more than 17 years,
Mr Habisreitinger will report to Madhav Kurup, who will become chief operating officer airfreight, seafreight and contract logistics on the global management board.
Hellmann said: “With a proven track record of driving growth and operational efficiency, particularly in the Asian market, Martin Habisreitinger will collaborate closely with Hellmann’s international airfreight team to strengthen the company’s presence, focusing on the ecommerce sector as a key driver of growth in the air cargo market.”
CEO Jens Drewes added: “We are delighted to welcome Martin to the Hellmann team in February. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude to Jan Kleine-Lasthues for his outstanding contributions and wish him the very best for the future.”
