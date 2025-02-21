By Angelo Mathais India correspondent 21/02/2025

Non vessel-operating common carriers (NVOs) seem to be losing the steam around less-than-containerload (LCL) activity, because shippers are able to move full containerloads with no space challenges, and at substantially low rates, according to industry sources in India.

Additionally, according to them, there is no container availability pressure, as additional equipment ordered during the pandemic had made the inventory cycle stable, despite the lengthy Cape of Good Hope detours for ocean carriers due to the Red Sea ...

