Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Indian shippers get better value from converting LCL shipments to full loads

India Container 2
By

Non vessel-operating common carriers (NVOs) seem to be losing the steam around less-than-containerload (LCL) activity, because shippers are able to move full containerloads with no space challenges, and at substantially low rates, according to industry sources in India.

Additionally, according to them, there is no container availability pressure, as additional equipment ordered during the pandemic had made the inventory cycle stable, despite the lengthy Cape of Good Hope detours for ocean carriers due to the Red Sea ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Allcargo Logistics ECU Worldwide Less-than-container load

    Most read news

    The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in

    DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors

    'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced

    Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast

    US DoJ charges aerospace firm with smuggling aircraft parts to Russia

    Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble

    Port of Rotterdam braces for more disruption as industrial dispute heats up

    Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts

    Carriers need to cut more capacity for March GRIs to hold

    Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs

    Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault

    UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy

    12-vessel deal sets up Bangladesh Shipping for relaunch into box sector

    India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports

    Tariffs mean US shippers must examine their supply chains more closely

    Battle of the biofuels as shipping takes a stand against using crops