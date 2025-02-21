Martin Habisreitinger to replace Jan Kleine-Lasthues as COO airfreight at Hellmann
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has appointed Martin Habisreitinger as chief operating officer airfreight, with effect from ...
Non vessel-operating common carriers (NVOs) seem to be losing the steam around less-than-containerload (LCL) activity, because shippers are able to move full containerloads with no space challenges, and at substantially low rates, according to industry sources in India.
Additionally, according to them, there is no container availability pressure, as additional equipment ordered during the pandemic had made the inventory cycle stable, despite the lengthy Cape of Good Hope detours for ocean carriers due to the Red Sea ...
The shape of Asia-Europe shipping capacity as the new alliances bed in
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
Rough seas drive powerless MSC box ship aground on Canadian coast
US DoJ charges aerospace firm with smuggling aircraft parts to Russia
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
Port of Rotterdam braces for more disruption as industrial dispute heats up
Carriers should 'share some of the risk', say shippers eyeing new contracts
Carriers need to cut more capacity for March GRIs to hold
Alarm bells ringing with the end of de minimis – ultimately it will add costs
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article