Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Allcargo Logistics announces demerger of ECU Worldwide into separate listed entity

Open road with changes ahead
Sourced from dreamstime.com
By

PRESS RELEASE

Dec 22, 2023

Allcargo Logistics announces demerger of ECU Worldwide into separate listed entity

Publication: Live Mint

The restructuring started with selling its non-core assets, progressed to giving exits to its partners and acquiring their stakes in business and has culminated with this demerger. The Allcargo Group will now have four listed entities Allcargo ECU, Allcargo Logistics (that will include the express business after it acquired Gati) apart from Allcargo Terminals and Transindia Real Estate, in each of which its promoters own 70%.

Read More

(Stock up +12.2% to INR318.7 since the announcement)

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Allcargo Group Allcargo Logistics ECU Worldwide AP Moller - Maersk APL Logistics EV Cargo Honour Lane Leschaco M&A radar Pacific International Lines Takeover Talk Temasek Topocean Consolidation Service Vertical consolidation

    Most Read

    Carriers are 'price gouging', claim shippers as FAK rates skyrocket

    Empty boxes will be stuck in all the wrong places for new year peak

    All Maersk Asia/Middle East – Europe sailings Cape-bound until mid-Feb

    EXCLUSIVE: Flexport taken to court by disgruntled ex-Flexporters

    'We have to eat a bowl of Tricolor? Ugh': investors wary of FedEx restructure

    Impact of Red Sea attacks not 'mind-blowing', but will delay cargo delivery

    Box ship owners may benefit from Red Sea and Suez diversions

    When consolidation pressure meets a cautious outlook: M&A in 2024

    Maersk launches combined container/ro-ro Tunisia-Italy service

    Supply chain resilience – seldom as vital as now

    The supply chain year of re-modelling, responding and re-routing

    A just-in-time renaissance ushers in a new mantra: 'just in case'

    2023 Super League Ace: DHL Supply Chain

    MSC statement on MSC UNITED VIII incident in Red Sea

    FT: Maersk to resume Red Sea shipping under US-led naval coalition

    The Loadstar Christmas Quiz