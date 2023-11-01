ECU Germany head Marc Meier announces departure

By Alexander Whiteman 01/11/2023

ECU Worldwide’s regional head for Germany and Central Eastern Europe, Marc Meier, has announced that he will be leaving the firm to pursue new opportunities.

In a LinkedIn post, Mr Meier said after two years in post, which also included him serving as managing director of its joint venture fair trade group, at its German office in Hamburg he was returning to Asia where he had lived for the previous two decades.

“My sincere thanks to Shashi Shetty, Tim Tudor, Martin Mueller and the Riemeier family, including colleagues, customers, suppliers who’ve been part of this journey,” he added.

“I will cherish the time I had with Fairtrade Bremen, ECU Worldwide in the region. With the fantastic partnership between Fairtrade, ECU and CP, the group entered into a market leading position among neutral LCL providers in the region.”

Mr Meier joined ECU from DHL Global Forwarding where he had spent 3 years, having held roles across offices in Singapore and Hong Kong, including as head of global supply chain.

Prior to which he had worked for Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, having started with the firm’s Hong Kong office in 1997 as route development manager before moving to Taipei to serve as general manager for Hellman’s ocean freight Taiwan division.