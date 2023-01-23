Bleak outlook post-Chinese New Year prompts more blank voyages
As China begins its lunar new year celebrations this weekend, ocean carriers are desperately seeking ...
Happy Lunar New Year everyone!
Welcome in the Year of the Rabbit, which certainly continues to see interesting moves.
I’m finally back from an exciting Asia tour, through Seoul, Manila and Kuala Lumpur. Which truly provided a great shift of perspective from that gloomy mix of energy, inflation and war, which is still consuming the news on this side of the world.
On the more optimistic side of things, there is positive news on the way, especially as far as the outlook for ...
More than 50 sailings from Asia to Europe blanked in first seven weeks
MSC shops for 10 more box ships, bringing its orderbook to 134
As ocean rates fall, Maersk awaits a modal shift from air to sea
MSC loses contract case with US furniture shipper 'by default'
Bleak outlook post-Chinese New Year prompts more blank voyages
SA: Wayfair laying off 1,000+ workers as pandemic boom reverses
Surplus tonnage cascading a threat to smaller box ships
Airfreight rates still tumbling as soft market sparks early CNY factory closures
Forwarders deny they 'hawk' insurance, as claimed in Flexport case
Tech, layoffs & logistics – Mr Ocean speaks and you'd better listen
Specialised reefers poised to disrupt air cargo’s cut-flower dominance
Comment on this article