News in Brief podcast | Week 28 2024 | DB Schenker bid, Ceva restructure and MSC milestone

By Charlotte Goldstone 08/07/2024

In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including MSC’s market-share milestone, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, details incessant ocean freight spot rate rises, and the details of Maersk’s exit in the bid for DB Schenker.

The Loadstar’s publisher, Alex Lennane, discusses the job-loss rumours swirling round Ceva Logistics after its Bolloré integration.

And in his podcast debut, The Loadstar news editor, Alex Whiteman, gives the latest updates in the HMM versus Samsung FMC case.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 12 minutes!

Click here to receive each episode straight into your inbox for FREE (Alternatively, subscribe to our podcasts on your podcast platform of choice by searching for The Loadstar Podcast.).

Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform