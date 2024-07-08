News in Brief podcast | Week 28 2024 | DB Schenker bid, Ceva restructure and MSC milestone

Analysis: The flip side of Ceva's 'new vertical structure'
KNIN: LAGGING DSV MAERSK: UPGRADEDHL: NEW HIGH DSV: UP WMT: COMPETITION CLOSING INMAERSK: ROLLER COASTERDHL: WELCOME TO DETROITF: EV SALES ROCKETAMZN: TAKING PROFIT AT RECORDSDSV: BIG UPSIDE REITERATED DSV: PLAYING SCHENKER DEAL ODDSDSV: SCHENKER DEAL 'MORE LIKELY THAN EVER'
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain news, including MSC’s market-share milestone, and offers a preview of stories that might appear on The Loadstar this week.
The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, details incessant ocean freight spot rate rises, and the details of Maersk’s exit in the bid for DB Schenker.
The Loadstar’s publisher, Alex Lennane, discusses the job-loss rumours swirling round Ceva Logistics after its Bolloré integration.
And in his podcast debut, The Loadstar news editor, Alex Whiteman, gives the latest updates in the HMM versus Samsung FMC case.
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 12 minutes!
Freight rates are exclusively provided by Xeneta – the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market analytics platform
