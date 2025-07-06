News in Brief Podcast | Week 27 | Transpac rates crash, tariffs and M&A 

News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 | Ship fires, geopolitics and DSV drama
In this episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone ...
In this week’s episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps this week’s supply chain news, including warnings to US truck drivers
She is joined by The Loadstar’s managing editor Gavin van Marle to chat about what impact European port congestion had on June’s liner schedule reliability scores.
Mr van Marle also gives listeners an update on the latest ocean freight rates and explains how these have been characterised by ongoing chaos on the transpacific.
The ...
Transpacific set to see record level of ship capacity in July as rates crash
MSC orders spark concerns of anti-competitive behaviour and an H2 rate drop
Schedule reliability on the rise despite European port congestion
'Just Lund' a drag on DSV's value? Bring in Kuehne...
Maersk fined $1.5m for 'gross negligence' over Damco merger
Fruit ships and trucks steer clear of Del Monte bankruptcy
Global contract logistics market hits record high as Asia Pacific drives growth
Retailers scramble as Nike reveals $1bn cost rise over tariffs
Global shipping to shift as Europe and southeast Asia fill US gap in China trade
'Rollercoaster' Asia to NAWC capacity is increasingly unstable
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article