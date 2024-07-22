Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: Trump trades; Schenker shades; OOCL brakes; cyber games 

Trump'd
ID 132344517 © Ginettigino | Dreamstime.com
By

Following a bullish show in Milwaukee at the Republican National Convention it seems Donald Trump has gained momentum and it is now his race to lose.

Looking at his new wingman and the two gentlemen’s attitude to international trade, the rest of the world must prepare for more tariffs and a rough ride.

While hoping that mathematics still apply and reason in some sense will set in, just as tariffs and trade barriers will translate in higher cost for the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OceanX radar

    Most read news

    Prestige Falcon Houthi attack could be deadliest so far, with 16 crew missing

    Airlines say cargo operations 'severely affected' by outage

    Ports hit by Microsoft outage as supply chain operators fear a rerun of NotPetya

    DSV – near-$4bn Schenker boost update

    Have spot rates reached their peak? 'We're not out of the woods yet'

    EXCLUSIVE: 'Unfair' IATA CASS rules put 'severe financial strain' on forwarders

    Carriers getting choosy on what they carry – opting for lighter loads

    Crew member dies as Maersk Frankfurt catches fire on maiden voyage

    Intra-Asia services suffering as smaller box ships are diverted to long-haul trades

    Container spot rate rises moderate – peak in sight?

    IATA 'taking a sledgehammer to problem that needs a little tack hammer'

    Kaohsiung the latest victim of Asia's container congestion contagion

    Almost no large box ships available for charter, so feeders are at a premium

    Cargo logjam at Dhaka Airport as clearing and forwarding agents strike

    ONE snatches methanol crown, while Maersk does a u-turn on LNG

    Maersk's new D&D calculations will only benefit 'liner pockets'