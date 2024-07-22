OceanX: Rates peaked (?); 'Geopolitical luck'; Gemini targeted by FMC
Cooling off
Following a bullish show in Milwaukee at the Republican National Convention it seems Donald Trump has gained momentum and it is now his race to lose.
Looking at his new wingman and the two gentlemen’s attitude to international trade, the rest of the world must prepare for more tariffs and a rough ride.
While hoping that mathematics still apply and reason in some sense will set in, just as tariffs and trade barriers will translate in higher cost for the ...
Prestige Falcon Houthi attack could be deadliest so far, with 16 crew missing
Airlines say cargo operations 'severely affected' by outage
Ports hit by Microsoft outage as supply chain operators fear a rerun of NotPetya
Have spot rates reached their peak? 'We're not out of the woods yet'
EXCLUSIVE: 'Unfair' IATA CASS rules put 'severe financial strain' on forwarders
Carriers getting choosy on what they carry – opting for lighter loads
Crew member dies as Maersk Frankfurt catches fire on maiden voyage
Intra-Asia services suffering as smaller box ships are diverted to long-haul trades
Container spot rate rises moderate – peak in sight?
IATA 'taking a sledgehammer to problem that needs a little tack hammer'
Kaohsiung the latest victim of Asia's container congestion contagion
