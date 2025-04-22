Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: Intermodal South America vibes; CMA's soul-searching; CH Robinson's AI agents

Snap
ID 68626647 © Welcomia | Dreamstime.com
By

Greetings from São Paulo!

I arrived here a couple of days ago for the (respectfully!) ’infamous’ Intermodal South America event that starts today – and then on the agenda there’s a bit of a South American tour for me, covering Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.

Soon after I checked in at my hotel, I headed down to the Ibirapuera park, which especially on weekends assembles some of the finest athletes the country has to offer. The ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OceanX radar

    Most read news

    Response to tariffs by Chinese importers may see extra costs for US shippers

    'Tariff madness' will prompt renegotiation of ocean shipping contracts

    Carriers warn of delays as congestion increases at North Europe's ports

    FedEx and UPS add 'China fee' ahead of the end of de minimis

    Nuclear-powered containerships may be hitting the water sooner than we think

    Hongkong Post suspends services to 'unreasonable' and 'bullying' US

    White House moves create yet more stormy water on the transpacific

    Taiwan gears up for more transhipment amid 90-day US tariff grace period

    Asia-USEC shippers to lose 42% capacity in a surge of blanked sailings

    Bangladesh readies new air cargo facilities after ban by India

    New USTR port fees threaten shipping and global supply chains, says Cosco

    Business case for commercial use of the Beluga 'was not there', says Airbus

    MSC fleet now 900 vessels-strong

    IATA air cargo symposium just a blast from the past – 'a real lack of innovation'

    Seko Logistics names Gordon Branov new CEO following recapitalisation

    DP World Nhava Sheva wins new service after concession dispute is settled