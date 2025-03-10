By Ruben Huber 10/03/2025

An eventful week in transport and logistics – it all started on Tuesday, 4 March, with Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) reporting its numbers.

The figures were great compared to pre-Covid times – marking K+N’s fourth best year since 1890 – but several ’achievements’ cannot be satisfying for shareholders and management.

Sour

The once best-in-class ocean freight forwarder continues to shrink volumes, having peaked in 2019, losing market share in a growing market. And then, K+N needs more people to handle ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN