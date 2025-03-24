By Ruben Huber 24/03/2025

Hapag-Lloyd was the last carrier to report 2024 numbers last week – as their preliminary figures showed already, the comparison with several peers was disappointing.

“Quality is and will continue to be our top priority” CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said in prepared remarks.

While so far Gemini only touts the promise of that – and its reliability falls under 90% for the first time – profitability at the German carrier does not seem to be a top priority.

Ebit remained only on par ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN