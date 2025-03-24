OceanX: Winners count the billions as carrier earnings season closes
Niche is beautiful
Hapag-Lloyd was the last carrier to report 2024 numbers last week – as their preliminary figures showed already, the comparison with several peers was disappointing.
“Quality is and will continue to be our top priority” CEO Rolf Habben Jansen said in prepared remarks.
While so far Gemini only touts the promise of that – and its reliability falls under 90% for the first time – profitability at the German carrier does not seem to be a top priority.
Ebit remained only on par ...
