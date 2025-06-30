OceanX: The views from the peak are breathtaking...
…unfortunately they are mostly downwards
Peace for now?
At least the fighting stopped between Israel (+ USA) and Iran.
However, with more weapons to be ordered following the NATO commitments, we can only hope they will be for deterrence only and never be put to use.
Meanwhile, the Thailand-Cambodia border is closed as that conflict flared up again.
Shipping
The second quarter of 2025 closes today and likely goes into the books as a truly messy stint.
Since “Liberation Day“ 2 ...
Transpacific peak season may already be over, as US inventories decline
Dockers and transport workers refuse to handle military cargo for Israel
Car-carrier Morning Midas sinks 21 days after fire damage
Blanked sailings in sight as transpac rate plunge continues after 'phantom peak'
AI in logistics: your job's safe – it's the 'next-gen' skilled workforce
EXCLUSIVE: 'Virtual' sales team plan sparks jobs cull at European air cargo carrier
MSC defies Trump port fee threat, amid a flurry of orders for new feeder vessels
Arrests and goods seized as raids across EU uncover massive import fraud
Cambodia-Thailand spat sees land border closed, but ports remain open
FMC 'bias toward carriers' a 'slap in the face' for SMEs pursuing a claim
"Book & Claim" is a valuable new tool to calculate scope 3 emissions
