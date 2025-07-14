OceanX: A foggy trade environment that's tough on M&A
I am spending some great days in Cairo, sorting out the last venues to make sure our OceanX AGM in November this year is… truly exceptional again!
The Egypt trip started with a bit of an adventure, as a fire in downtown at one of the main communication buildings struck the heart of mobile communication and internet services, disrupting just about everything.
And we got a reminder of how dependent our lives have become on communications like WhatsApp, web-based ...
MSC joins lines cutting transpac services – but it's not enough to halt rate slide
Transpacific drop illustrates shifting global container trade patterns
'Another painful headache for shippers' as Asia-N Europe rate rally ends
Amazon Air Cargo partners-up for new transpacific route into the US
Gemini to reintroduce direct Asia-Europe calls at Aarhus and Gothenburg
Hauliers add surcharge for collections from congested London Gateway
Two killed after Houthi attacks resume on merchant ships
Amazon wanted to partner, then copied our air cargo strategy, claims start-up
Hamburg gives go-ahead for Eurogate terminal expansion
Shipping lines are sub-letting tonnage to profit from firm charter market
Peek through 'the veil of ignorance' with DSV, DHL, K+N & Mærsk
