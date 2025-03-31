By Ruben Huber 31/03/2025

The trade world continues to wait anxiously for “tariff liberation day” next week, when Donald is going to take another punch at globalisation. Catching up with some industry friends last week, the market is messy as it is hard for shippers and importers to take decisions in an increasingly disrupted environment. US air strikes on the Houthis in Yemen also continued and the return of Suez transits remains in the stars.

K&N held its capital markets day last week. Claiming it ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN