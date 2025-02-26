OceanX: Postcard from 'pretty cool' Shanghai
Just as the US Trade Representative hits hard…
Here it comes!
Our globetrotter Ruben Huber delved into the ocean freight futures market in recent weeks, its appeal, latest development, how to think about it and so on and so forth.
He has just published research that is available to all his OceanX members, trying to provide an overview on:
– What the Container Freight Index Futures (CoFIF) market, traded on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange is all about;
– How it could become a tool for members in procurement, pricing ...
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
Up to $1.5m fee for every Chinese-built box ship calling at a US port
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'
Expeditors CEO out, 'fresh blood in' – and another top exec change expected
Sanctions-busting forwarder jailed, while Europe 'ramps up the pressure'
Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns
DSV's deal-making – what's next?
How US rule-changes are putting air cargo carriers in a 'tough spot'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article