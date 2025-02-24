OceanX: Last-ditch attempt to save sliding rates in turbulent times
Market share fights update
It’s always great to be back in Shanghai, still my second home and a place close to my heart.
There’s been so much change over the years in this city and then yet again some corners, things, peculiarities seem like they never change.
With a lot of friends in this city and less than two weeks to spare, I hit the ground running, catching up with OceanX members and industry friends, local heroes and travellers passing through, with a ...
DSV agenda reveals it's eyeing more M&A – and pay rises for directors
Congestion at Vancouver worsens – but it's not all the port's fault
Price war as carriers compete for cargo driving down container spot rates
'Clear winners and losers' as global supply chains are rebalanced
India's customs duty cut opens the road for Tesla imports
Ocean carriers hold contract rates 'at a decent level', as spots tumble
US DoJ charges aerospace firm with smuggling aircraft parts to Russia
Airfreight rates rising gently as ecommerce giants eye new tradelanes
UK competition watchdog issues objections to GXO's $1bn Wincanton buy
Maersk Saltoro delay may mean multi-million dollar claims for cherry shippers
Costly import red tape means UK food prices will rise, expert warns
EC ready to talk with US on tariffs – but a deal 'must be mutually beneficial'
