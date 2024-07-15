Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: Rates peaked (?); 'Geopolitical luck';  Gemini targeted by FMC

Frothy
ID 16306632 © Pedro2009 | Dreamstime.com
By

It was another crazy summer week, with rough seas not confined to the Cape of Good Hope. 

Biden is still looking too disconnected to deal with another mandate while chief contender Trump was shot, thus God’s own country and its politics keep conquering all headlines.

Main conflicts in the world – be it in Ukraine or Gaza – continue unchanged. To MSC Aries: soon held by Iran for three months and seemingly forgotten, while the Red Sea is ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OceanX radar

    Most read news

    Rivals await the fallout as internal politics hamper Ceva/Bolloré integration

    New container volume high provokes major concerns over peak season

    A rush to get cargo on a slow boat from China in time for Christmas shopping

    Concern over rates peak and Hamas ceasefire 'spooks' container futures

    CMA CGM vessel loses 44 containers overboard as rough weather hits the Cape

    Fledgling biofuel production in the EU under threat from cheap imports

    Union calls more 'warning strikes' at German ports as talks restart

    Fleet upgrade will be a game-changer for IndiGo's busy CarGo unit

    The age of alliance domination of east-west box trades may be over

    Breathing space for shippers in a flat week for spot rates

    Scan Global gains a foothold in Brazil with acquisition of Blu Logistics

    Hapag-Lloyd eyes bigger profits as freight rates continue to rise

    Relaunch of MSC's Mustang service delayed by congestion at Singapore

    Cargo owners and truckers slam carriers' call to delay new D&D rules

    Airfreight rates ex-Asia 'surprisingly strong' through traditionally low period

    FMC halts Gemini alliance and demands more info from Maersk and Hapag