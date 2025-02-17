OceanX: Another episode of 'Big Blue's Integrator Dream'...and more
But it’s very serious in the green race
Carriers try to push for 1 March general rate increases (GRIs) on Asia-Europe – the usual bad timing?
Whether blanked sailings would help in that respect remains to be seen.
In the meantime, solid results for 2024 keep flowing in with South Korea’s HMM being the latest to deliver a few billion dollars and, as with others in container shipping, their third-best results ever.
But new vessel orders continue to flow in, and the pricing tied to those new ...
Metals tariff rocks auto industry, and Trump smiles on bribes in foreign deals
Maersk skips call at Rotterdam as labour issues bring delay
Blanked voyages fail to halt sliding spot rates, and March GRIs will be resisted
CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause
Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows
Temu sellers using fake US postage labels to boost profits
Chaos at Chittagong as port workers' strike creates vessel and box backlogs
'Hands on triggers' over Gaza a threat to early Red Sea return
New terminal at Dholera Airport will emerge as 'a major cargo handler'
Air traffic controllers' walkout closes Belgian airspace tomorrow
Converted De Havilland Dash-8 freighter eyes new lease of life
Logistics losers and winners – trucking and shipping – but the tide may turn
