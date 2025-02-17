By Ruben Huber 17/02/2025

Carriers try to push for 1 March general rate increases (GRIs) on Asia-Europe – the usual bad timing?

Whether blanked sailings would help in that respect remains to be seen.

In the meantime, solid results for 2024 keep flowing in with South Korea’s HMM being the latest to deliver a few billion dollars and, as with others in container shipping, their third-best results ever.

But new vessel orders continue to flow in, and the pricing tied to those new ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN