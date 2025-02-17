Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: Last-ditch attempt to save sliding rates in turbulent times 

Slide
ID 13558322 © Paul Topp | Dreamstime.com
By

Carriers try to push for 1 March general rate increases (GRIs) on Asia-Europe – the usual bad timing? 

Whether blanked sailings would help in that respect remains to be seen. 

In the meantime, solid results for 2024 keep flowing in with South Korea’s HMM being the latest to deliver a few billion dollars and, as with others in container shipping, their third-best results ever. 

But new vessel orders continue to flow in, and the pricing tied to those new ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OceanX radar

    Most read news

    Metals tariff rocks auto industry, and Trump smiles on bribes in foreign deals

    Maersk skips call at Rotterdam as labour issues bring delay

    Blanked voyages fail to halt sliding spot rates, and March GRIs will be resisted

    CBP won't be ready for flood of extra processing after de minimis pause

    Near-shoring drives Mexican warehouse space to historic lows

    Temu sellers using fake US postage labels to boost profits

    Chaos at Chittagong as port workers' strike creates vessel and box backlogs

    'Hands on triggers' over Gaza a threat to early Red Sea return

    New terminal at Dholera Airport will emerge as 'a major cargo handler'

    Air traffic controllers' walkout closes Belgian airspace tomorrow

    Converted De Havilland Dash-8 freighter eyes new lease of life

    Logistics losers and winners – trucking and shipping – but the tide may turn

    HMM reports 500% rise in operating profit, and eyes fleet and route expansion

    Evergreen adds eleven 24,000 teu box ships to its orderbook

    MSC revises Mediterranean-US east coast transatlantic network

    Ecommerce platforms cancel flights and slash capacity – market is 'a mess'