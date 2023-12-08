Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Allcargo Gati appoints Sandeep Kulkarni its new COO

By

Allcargo Gati, an Indian express distribution and supply chain solution provider, has appointed Sandeep Kulkarni as its chief operating officer.  

He will be responsible for strategic planning, driving new-age technology adoption, leading cross-functional operations, managing key supply chain stakeholders and building stronger customer engagement.  

Mr Kulkarni has more than two decades of diversified leadership experience in industries such as retail, e-commerce, logistics and supply chain management. Before joining Allcargo Gati, he has worked with Tata Cliq as chief supply chain officer. 

He has also held leadership roles in companies like L&T, Amazon and Jio Mart, and served as an officer in the Indian Navy. 

Pirojshaw Sarkari, MD and CEO of Gati Express and Supply Chain, said: “With his wealth of industry experience and strategic vision, Sandeep will play a key role in our mission to achieve stronger consumer engagement and sustainable profitability.” 

Mr Kulkarni said: “I am excited to be a part of Allcargo Gati, a pioneer in express logistics business. Express logistics has emerged as a key growth engine for the economy, and we will work towards achieving sustainable growth by grabbing emerging opportunities and adopting a new-age digitally empowered solution-oriented approach.” 

