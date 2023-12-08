Allcargo Gati appoints Sandeep Kulkarni its new COO

By Charlotte Goldstone 08/12/2023

Allcargo Gati, an Indian express distribution and supply chain solution provider, has appointed Sandeep Kulkarni as its chief operating officer.

He will be responsible for strategic planning, driving new-age technology adoption, leading cross-functional operations, managing key supply chain stakeholders and building stronger customer engagement.

Mr Kulkarni has more than two decades of diversified leadership experience in industries such as retail, e-commerce, logistics and supply chain management. Before joining Allcargo Gati, he has worked with Tata Cliq as chief supply chain officer.

He has also held leadership roles in companies like L&T, Amazon and Jio Mart, and served as an officer in the Indian Navy.

Pirojshaw Sarkari, MD and CEO of Gati Express and Supply Chain, said: “With his wealth of industry experience and strategic vision, Sandeep will play a key role in our mission to achieve stronger consumer engagement and sustainable profitability.”

Mr Kulkarni said: “I am excited to be a part of Allcargo Gati, a pioneer in express logistics business. Express logistics has emerged as a key growth engine for the economy, and we will work towards achieving sustainable growth by grabbing emerging opportunities and adopting a new-age digitally empowered solution-oriented approach.”