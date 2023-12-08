Allcargo Gati appoints Sandeep Kulkarni its new COO

Cyclone disrupts port operations along India's east coast corridor
The flow of containers in and out of southern Indian ports has been severely disrupted ...
Allcargo Gati, an Indian express distribution and supply chain solution provider, has appointed Sandeep Kulkarni as its chief operating officer.
He will be responsible for strategic planning, driving new-age technology adoption, leading cross-functional operations, managing key supply chain stakeholders and building stronger customer engagement.
Mr Kulkarni has more than two decades of diversified leadership experience in industries such as retail, e-commerce, logistics and supply chain management. Before joining Allcargo Gati, he has worked with Tata Cliq as chief supply chain officer.
He has also held leadership roles in companies like L&T, Amazon and Jio Mart, and served as an officer in the Indian Navy.
Pirojshaw Sarkari, MD and CEO of Gati Express and Supply Chain, said: “With his wealth of industry experience and strategic vision, Sandeep will play a key role in our mission to achieve stronger consumer engagement and sustainable profitability.”
Mr Kulkarni said: “I am excited to be a part of Allcargo Gati, a pioneer in express logistics business. Express logistics has emerged as a key growth engine for the economy, and we will work towards achieving sustainable growth by grabbing emerging opportunities and adopting a new-age digitally empowered solution-oriented approach.”
OOCL box ship in Red Sea hit by rocket fired from a drone
Carriers roll out new ancillary charges – 'we're going to need every dollar'
Job cuts rumoured to accelerate at Kuehne + Nagel
CMA CGM leads from the front in new rates assault on shippers
Geopolitical shocks pose the greatest threat to supply chain health
Carriers likely to follow MSC and hike ancillary charges on Indian exports
Yang Ming diverts Asia-USEC service from congested Panama Canal
Bleak outlook for liner shipping – unless carriers take drastic action
Niklas Wilmking to be DB Schenker new contract logistics chief
More liner services avoiding canals to head for the Cape
Air charters for US automakers take off following strike at the 'big three'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article