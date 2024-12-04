Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Cargo Worldwide Network appoints Dmitriy Ioffe as chief strategic officer  

Dmitriy Ioffe
Logistics and freight forwarding company, and one of the founding members of AMASS Global, Cargo Worldwide Network (CWN), has announced the appointment of Dmitriy Ioffe as its new chief strategic officer.  

Mr Ioffe has nearly three decades of experience in the logistics and supply chain industry and has worked with global consolidators in both the US and Asia.

He spent over 12 years at Vanguard Logistics in roles including VP and SVP of strategic accounts, leaving in 2019 to be chief commercial officer at ECU Worldwide. 

At CWN, Mr Ioffe will “help drive the network’s strategic vision with a primary focus on expanding global reach, growing its customer base and enhancing the company’s future-ready product offerings”.  

“His extensive background and deep understanding of the dynamics of global logistics make him uniquely positioned to lead CWN’s efforts in navigating the complexities of the global supply chain landscape and capitalising on new opportunities for growth,” said the group.  

President and CEO of AMASS global network Garrison Ge added: “As the logistics industry evolves rapidly, having a visionary leader like Dmitriy on board will be critical to our ongoing success. 

Mr Ioffe added: “I am thrilled to join Cargo Worldwide Network and AMASS at such an exciting time. The market is ready for a new true global player with hunger to grow.

“I look forward to collaborating with the talented CWN team to strengthen our global product offerings, deepen customer relationships and ensure CWN remains at the forefront of the logistics and freight forwarding industry.” 

    Cargo Worldwide Network ECU Worldwide On the merry-go-round Qatar Airways Cargo

