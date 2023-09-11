Sign up for our FREE newsletter
LTL specialist Kenneth Reese to drive Greencarrier expansion as new CEO

Greencarrier-Consolidators_CEO_Kenneth-Reese
By

Greencarrier Consolidators has appointed veteran less-than-containerload (LCL) executive Kenneth Reese (above) as its new CEO.

Mr Reese was most recently senior VP of global accounts for Vanguard Logistics and brings over two decades of experience in LCL management in markets spanning from Europe and the Middle East to Asia.

He is now set to drive the expansion of Greencarrier Consolidators, “establishing the company’s presence and continuing to build its brand in emerging markets, as well as developing our existing markets in the Nordics, Baltics, Germany, Poland and Singapore”.

The company recently opened new offices in Singapore and Hamburg and is establishing a new office in Gdynia, Poland.

“I am very excited about the journey ahead, and proud of what we have already accomplished,” Mr Reese said. “We look very positively to our future as an important and reliable LCL provider in the global marketplace.

“There are numerous opportunities for us to build a solid platform and put down strategic footprints in geographical areas for Greencarrier Consolidators,” he added.

