Hellmann reports selected 2024 numbers, 'ready to enter the next strategic stage'

Hellmann: Lee I'Ons appointed new regional CEO IMEA
Ocean rates rise after tariff pause acts as 'starting gun' for more front-loading
Carriers react quickly to transpac demand surge, but rates remain muted
Crew saved as MSC box ship, hit by 'monsoon' off Indian coast, sinks
ONE opts for South Korean newbuilds to avoid hefty US port fees
New services and reinstated blanked sailings boost transpacific capacity
News in Brief Podcast | Week 21 | GRIs and European port congestion
Legal challenges for tariffs and de minimis, as EU eyes new ecommerce rules
Air forwarders face financial uncertainty – but 'there are opportunities'
$2.1bn E2open purchase will 'catapult WiseTech into a different dimension'
MSC renews lease for terminal operating subsidiary at Port Everglades until 2034
Chinese EV sales success in Europe a boost for rail freight
Handler Celebi mounts legal challenge to security clearance ban at Indian airports
