Hellmann names two execs to replace chief operating officer Jens Wollesen

German 3PL Hellmann Worldwide Logistics is set to shake up its management board with the appointment of two new chief operating officers to replace Jens Wollesen when he departs the company at the end of the year.
The company said current COO Mr Wollesen had decided to leave the company “to initially focus on his personal life”.
Chairman Thomas Lieb added: “We want to take this opportunity to thank Jens Wollesen for his exceptional dedication and contributions over the past years, which have played a key role in bringing Hellmann to where it stands today.”
From January his role will be split in two, with chief digital officer Stefan Borggreve appointed chief operating officer of the road, rail, and courier and parcel operations, while also continuing to drive its IT & Digital programmes.
Madhav Kurup, currently regional chief executive of IMEA and based in Dubai, will be appointed as COO of airfreight, sea freight and contract logistics. He will continue to lead the IMEA region on an interim basis.
“The strong performance in recent years shows that Hellmann is built on a solid foundation. Now it’s time to fully unlock this potential and further expand the company’s global footprint across all product areas – not only in its home market of Europe, but globally,” Mr Lieb said.
“The new appointments set the stage for the subsequent growth phase, and I look forward to working with the management team to take Hellmann to the next level,” he added,
Additionally, Jonathan Adeoye, currently chief operating officer of Road Germany and West Europe, will assume the role of COO road with global responsibility, “focusing on expanding Hellmann’s product reach in the European market”.
