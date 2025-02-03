Hellmann acquires full ownership of HPL Apollo

Martin Habisreitinger to replace Jan Kleine-Lasthues as COO airfreight at Hellmann
Hellmann Worldwide Logistics has acquired all shares in HPL Apollo, its perishable logistics joint venture previously co-owned with Mercury Aviation. This strategic integration underscores the commitment Hellmann has to expanding its global footprint in the perishable market and enhancing its capacity to deliver tailored solutions to customers worldwide.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, HPL Apollo specializes in the transportation of perishable goods by air, sea, and road. The takeover of the remaining 50 percent of shares held by Mercury Aviation follows 12 years of successful collaboration between the two entities. Ivo Skorin, who has been with HPL Apollo since 2012, will continue to act as managing director of HPL Apollo, ensuring a smooth transition into Hellmann operations generating significant synergies within the company’s global network.
Hellmann has offered perishable logistics across the Americas for decades, with a solid footprint in established markets such as Peru, Mexico, Brazil, and Chile. As part of the integration of HPL Apollo the company will now be focusing on expanding its presence in the USA, where it already operates in key locations including Miami, Los Angeles, Honolulu, and San Francisco. Building on this strong foundation, Hellmann plans to enter new strategic markets such as Colombia, Ecuador, and Central America in the coming years, reinforcing its dedication to regional growth.
Jens Drewes, CEO of Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, emphasized the importance of this acquisition: “We are committed to expanding internationally, with North America being a key focus in our journey.”
Peter Huwel, Regional CEO Americas, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, adds: “By acquiring HPL Apollo, we are leveraging collaborative opportunities within our global network, delivering even better solutions to our customers. At the same time, we are pleased that Ivo will continue managing the business, ensuring continuity and strengthening our unified team.”
