Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DP World plays politics but has bigger fish to fry

dreamstime_xs_337690095
https://www.dreamstime.com/close-up-man-controls-puppet-fingers-s-hand-attached-to-threads-against-black-background-image337690095
By

It was not the first time the realities of container supply chains have been woefully – perhaps purposely – misunderstood by politicians and their “dark arts advisors” to score points, and nor is it likely to be the last.

Nonetheless, it’s irritating when you have spent the better part of your career trying to make sense of the supply chain only to see it regularly hijacked by political interests – in this case the UK’s right-wing media looking for any chance ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DP World Foreign Direct Investment London Gateway Mexico Port of Durban Rebuilding the UK The privatisation pill Transnet Carol Tomé M&A radar UPS Watch the downside 1.0

    Most read news

    Gemini warns of 'meltdown' when Suez reopens

    Forwarders on the hook for millions following Debenhams collapse

    Fallout from hurricanes a greater concern than strikes, say forwarders

    Spot rates ex-Asia still falling, despite USEC congestion, with more blanks

    China's ecommerce giants revamp strategy to get round new US rules

    Air cargo spot rates hit 2024 peak, while Vietnam becomes a hotspot

    China tightens rules on hazardous cargo at Ningbo

    The cost of 'going green' could render deepsea shipping 'too expensive'

    Soaring airfreight rates see Dhaka cargo being moved via China

    Keep on trucking with DSV Schenker? Let's hope so...

    Florida evacuates as cat-4 hurricane ‘Milton’ set to strike tonight

    French windfall tax will saddle CMA CGM with 'competitive disadvantage'

    Kenyan flower exporters urge airlines to add capacity

    Freighter delivery delays, as strike goes on, add to Boeing woes

    US retailers look to consumers to save an industrial sector in the doldrums

    Timeline essential: Lethargic Kuehne + Nagel? 'Just take it private'