By Gavin van Marle 02/04/2025

To the Horn of Africa, where secessionist politics and military manoeuvrings are reshaping supply chains.

This time it’s DP World in the geopolitical crosshairs, after a Somali government proposal that the US lease its ports of Berbera and Bosaso as a new regional miliary hub, according to a fascinating article in Semafor, which underscored how regional independence movements offer both enormous risk and reward to port developments.

Trouble is, neither port is really Somalia’s to offer – Berbera is in Somaliland and ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN