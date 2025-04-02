Subscribe to Premium
Comment / DP World's Horn of Africa investment – enter the US?

To the Horn of Africa, where secessionist politics and military manoeuvrings are reshaping supply chains.

This time it’s DP World in the geopolitical crosshairs, after a Somali government proposal that the US lease its ports of Berbera and Bosaso as a new regional miliary hub, according to a fascinating article in Semafor, which underscored how regional independence movements offer both enormous risk and reward to port developments.

Trouble is, neither port is really Somalia’s to offer – Berbera is in Somaliland and ...

