Marco Nazarri joins throng of ex-Imperial managers to boost Duvenbeck Group
Freight forwarding veteran Marco Nazarri (above) has been appointed chief commercial officer (CCO) of German ...
To the Horn of Africa, where secessionist politics and military manoeuvrings are reshaping supply chains.
This time it’s DP World in the geopolitical crosshairs, after a Somali government proposal that the US lease its ports of Berbera and Bosaso as a new regional miliary hub, according to a fascinating article in Semafor, which underscored how regional independence movements offer both enormous risk and reward to port developments.
Trouble is, neither port is really Somalia’s to offer – Berbera is in Somaliland and ...
Transpacific sees first major MSC blanks as rates fall and volumes falter
'It’s healthy competition' Maersk tells forwarders bidding for same business
White House confirms automotive tariffs – 'a disaster for the industry'
New price hikes may slow ocean spot rate slide – but for how long?
Shippers snap up airfreight capacity to US ahead of tariff deadline
Supply chain delays expected after earthquake hits Myanmar
Tighter EU import requirements proving 'a challenge' for forwarders
Real test of Gemini hub and spoke model yet to come, says Maersk
CMA CGM gets closer to rival carriers on Indian trades
Volcanic disruption at Anchorage could hit transpacific airfreight operations
Deutsche Bahn sees Schenker sale as key to recovery from 'crisis'
