By Gavin van Marle 25/03/2025

One of the UK’s largest infrastructure projects has been greenlit after the country’s Department for Transport today gave the go-ahead to build the Lower Thames crossing

Budgeted to cost £9bn, the crossing will see two 23km road tunnels built under the river, with three lanes of motorway between Kent and Essex which will connect to the existing road network from the A2/M2 to the M25.

Supporters of the project said it was urgently needed to relieve pressure on the Dartford Crossing, which ...

