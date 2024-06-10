DHL Global Forwarding appoints Shabnum Dawood to lead South African operations

By Alex Lennane 10/06/2024

DHL Global Forwarding has appointed Shabnum Dawood to head its South African operations.

Ms Dawood, a 20-year veteran of the logistics business, becomes country manager.

She joined DHL GF in 2011, after nearly six years at Expeditors as ocean import manager, prior to that she was at Geodis Wilson.

DHL GF appointed her as key account manager, before she became head of ocean freight South Africa.

Ms Dawood said: “I am eager to contribute to our continued success and strengthen our market presence in South Africa and beyond. This is a critical time for transforming logistics within the region. I’m committed to utilising our extensive global network and innovative approaches to improve our service offerings and foster sustainable growth.”

Ms Dawood, who will also join the Middle East & Africa (MEA) board, will report to Amadou Diallo.

He said: “Shabnum’s appointment highlights her exceptional skills and deep understanding of the logistics sector. It also reflects DHL Global Forwarding’s strong commitment to promoting gender diversity and supporting women in leadership positions. We are proud to have Shabnum lead our South African operations and are dedicated to fostering women’s leadership within our organisation.”