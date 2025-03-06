Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / DHL Global Forwarding misses profit expectations, despite strong Q4

DHL CEO Tobias Meyer
By

DHL Global Forwarding this week revealed that last year’s performance by the division had been below expectations.

But, pointing out that were you to exclude 2023’s one-off €114m ($123m) accounting gain, CFO Melanie Kreis told investors, divisional ebit for 2024 would be up 13%, year on year, rather than down 25%.

Full-year earnings, however, did not remove that accounting gain, with ebit recorded as a little over €1bn, compared with the €1.4bn recorded a year earlier.

