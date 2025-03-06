By Alexander Whiteman 06/03/2025

DHL Global Forwarding this week revealed that last year’s performance by the division had been below expectations.

But, pointing out that were you to exclude 2023’s one-off €114m ($123m) accounting gain, CFO Melanie Kreis told investors, divisional ebit for 2024 would be up 13%, year on year, rather than down 25%.

Full-year earnings, however, did not remove that accounting gain, with ebit recorded as a little over €1bn, compared with the €1.4bn recorded a year earlier.

