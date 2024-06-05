By Charlotte Goldstone 05/06/2024

Air cargo is on a pathway to double-digit growth this year according to Xenta’s latest analysis, but the Chinese ecommerce “crackdown” has the market hedging its bets.

“Despite conservative, low single-digit industry growth forecasts at the end of last year, expectations have been boosted by six consecutive months of quite extraordinary regional demand for cargo capacity,” Xeneta said.

Global air cargo spot rates in May rose 9% y-o-y to $2.58 per kg, marking their second consecutive monthly growth, and demand was up 12% y-o-y.

“In the world of air cargo, there’s an undeniable pattern emerging. We can’t use the word ‘surprising’ anymore. When we take a mid-term view of the market, with these kinds of numbers, we might be on track for double-digit growth for the year. It is now a possible scenario,” said Xeneta’s chief airfreight officer, Niall van de Wouw.

The highest y-o-y rate increase for May was the 110% rise in the air cargo spot rate on the Middle East & Central Asia to Europe corridor due to continuing Red Sea disruption.

Indeed, in its European Market update today, Maersk said: “Tighter ocean capacity from Asia into Europe during peak season combined with the continuing situation in the Red Sea is leading to an upturn in demand and rates for air freight from Asia Pacific and the Middle East, including Maersk’s Sea-Air solution via Dubai, Muscat and Singapore.

“As such, air freight is being considered less of a ‘plan B’ solution, but rather a fundamental part of supply chain success.”

Xeneta noted that a “threefold increase” of ocean shipping spot rates from Asia to Europe and the US compared to the previous year reduced the cost gap for shippers or forwarders contemplating a modal shift to air cargo.

Cathay Cargo’s regional head of cargo Europe, Jansen Stafford, said: “The market has so far been healthy in 2024, in fact, stronger than I thought it was going to be… should it maintain these levels through the summer, we’ll probably be looking to a stronger back half of the year.”

But, he warned, “this is crystal ball stuff given the political headwinds from geopolitical and economic events”.

And despite its “bright outlook” for Q4 2024, Xeneta questioned what will happen following the US crackdown on Chinese ecommerce.

Digital freight marketplace Freightos said: “B2C ecommerce volumes from platforms like Temu and Shein have been the main driver of strong demand, tight capacity and elevated rates from China to N. America and Europe. But Temu will reportedly pull back from the US market, and now Shein is facing challenges there as well. “

Mr van de Wouw added: “If fewer freighters are required to carry ecommerce, they will enter the general air freight market (again) and produce a noticeable supply impact, putting downward pressure on rates.

“This possibility cannot go unnoticed,” he concluded.